Circular economy: transforming the fashion industry

Joseph Schlossberg, VP of global sales at Sourcing Solutions International, explains how Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology can be used to improve supply chain efficiency, enhance inventory management, and enable better tracking of products as they move from manufacturer to consumer.

Whether we realize it or not, the fashion industry is an industry that we all take part in — in one way or another — every single day. When we wake up in the morning and throw on a pair of sweatpants and a t-shirt to drop off the kids at school, we participate in the global fashion industry, even if it doesn’t feel like it.

Global fashion is a $1.3 trillion industry that employs millions, but is also responsible for 10% of the world’s carbon emissions. The production of greenhouse gases derived from the fashion industrial complex is set to grow by more than 50% by 2030.

Fashion industry leaders have started to turn toward a circular economy model to help combat the massive negative impact that the fashion industry has on our environment. A circular economy is an economic model designed to minimize waste and promote sustainability.

Sustainability is an important factor in purchase decisions, especially by younger generations, such as millennials and Gen Z. In a recent study, 73% of millennial respondents stated that sustainability in fashion was important to them and that they would pay more for sustainable brands.

To change the negative trajectory of the fashion industry and transform it from the inside out, industry leaders will need to heed the call of the consumer to focus more on sustainability and invest in moving toward a circular economy model.

Sustainable consumption

Mass-produced clothing has hit record highs, as social media influencers and online shopping have taken hold, driving purchase decisions. While buying from ‘fast fashion’ outlets may seem to save one money in the long run, clothing purchased only to be worn once or a few times and then discarded instead of recycled contributes to massive waste.

A move toward more sustainable consumption within the fashion industry has seeped into all areas of the fashion space. From the wastewater affected by dyeing textiles to small consumer moves that can impact the environment, such as doing fewer loads of laundry, sustainable consumption is becoming a global effort.

Eco-friendly fashion has a place in this movement. Although mass-produced clothing is still running rampant, consumers are beginning to care more about sustainability within their clothing purchases. Sustainability in fashion starts with how fashion is produced, and involves how it is shipped, stored, displayed, purchased, worn, and discarded or recycled after use.

Growing awareness and concern about how the fashion industry impacts the environment is ushering in a global sustainability revolution — giving consumers more options and helping everyone from manufacturers to shipping companies reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

RFID technology for sustainable fashion

One tool that has been utilized with positive results for sustainable fashion is Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. RFID can be used to improve supply chain efficiency, enhance inventory management, and enable better tracking of products as they move from manufacturer to consumer.

The supply chain within the fashion industry is a complex machine, and many believe the key to sustainability within the industry may lie there. The creation of materials, from the production of clothing to packaging, storage, and display, contributes greatly to total carbon emissions. Supply chain emissions from simply getting products to stores play a large part in the fashion industry’s impact on the environment.

Through the use of RFID technology, supply chains can be better monitored and made more efficient. With the creation of valuable data and traceability of shipments, retailers and manufacturers can better assess the environmental risks of their products.

RFID can also help retailers discover how to reuse unsold stock, giving real-time data on what items are selling — and what items are lingering on shelves. The circular economy comes into play with this unsold stock data, with many manufacturers becoming open to receiving stock back to their companies for recycling if it is unsold.

As a result, RFID can lead to smarter inventory management to help curb the out-of-control supply wrought by fast fashion.

Packaging innovations

Along with innovations in tracking, supply chain, and clothing manufacturing, packaging needs to be assessed as well. According to global studies, packaging accounts for 40% of plastic waste, and only 9% of it is recycled. Moving to more sustainable packaging options may be the only answer in the race to reduce the negative environmental impact.

Options abound for sustainable packaging options. For instance, sustainable hanger suppliers can contribute by providing eco-friendly and minimalist packaging solutions that minimize waste and environmental impact. Innovative designs can also reduce the need for excess packaging materials, making the entire fashion supply chain more eco-conscious. Leaders in the industry should continually explore new materials, production techniques, and partnerships to further reduce the environmental impact of packaging in the fashion industry.

Eco-consciousness is a fundamental element in the modern fashion industry. Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable and environmentally responsible products. By focusing on what we can do through responsible consumption and the use of technology, designers, manufacturers, shippers, retailers, and consumers can work together to minimize the negative impact the industry has on the Earth.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.