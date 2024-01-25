Data centres: Danfoss and Google team up on AI and energy efficiency

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Danfoss and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) are broadening their partnership to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and promote energy-efficient solutions in data centres.

The pair are working to implement sustainable cooling systems for data centres and to design systems that reuse the excess heat produced on site.

Data centres are extremely energy-intensive and their consumption is only expected to increase amid high demand for digital services, such as AI and cloud computing.

Addressing the data centres challenge will require a systemic approach, including lowering energy consumption, boosting efficiency, heating reuse and grid balancing, backing up energy supply, and resolving security issues.

The new agreement builds on an existing collaboration between the two companies, which were among the founders of the Net Zero Innovation Hub in Denmark. Announced in September 2023, it is a partnership between Danfoss, Google, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Schneider Electric to accelerate the green transformation of data centres.

Google vice president of data centre innovation, J.P. Clausen, said: “This is a great example of a partnership utilizing each other’s strengths and using technology to optimize the customer experience, increase productivity and reach sustainability goals.”

What does the partnership entail?

Danfoss will use Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities to optimise the customer experience, streamline internal work processes and improve productivity across the organisation. Examples include using gen AI to collect and surface information, automate knowledge, generate product descriptions, and create solutions with chatbots in e-commerce.

Google is installing the Turbocor oil-free compressors, developed by Danfoss, to improve energy efficiency and decarbonise heating and cooling systems in data centres. The tech giant will also employ Danfoss’ heat reuse modules to capture and reuse heat produced by data centres, providing a renewable energy source to supply heating on-site and to neighbouring commercial and residential buildings, communities, and industries that need heat for their processes.

The challenges of decarbonising data centres…

Cloud computing plays a vital role in the digital and green transformation of society, enabling people to benefit from digital tools and businesses to work more efficiently and grow. In the past decade alone, the number of internet users has doubled and global internet traffic has rocketed 25-fold, according to the International Energy Agency.

Data centres consumed an estimated 240-340 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity globally in 2022, accounting for around 1-1.3% of final electricity demand. That excludes electricity consumed by cryptocurrency mining, which was estimated to be around 110TWh, or 0.4% of annual demand. Data transmission networks similarly consumed 260-360 TWh in 2022, or around 1-1.5% of global demand.

Demand for more capacity is likely to keep growing amid the emergence of new technologies, such as AI, computerised trading, self-driving vehicles, 5G mobile networks and streaming services. Just one AI model, for example, can consume tens of thousands of kilowatt-hours in only a few days – eclipsing the yearly consumption of the average US household, which is 11,000 KWh.

Because of their intensive energy use, the industry faces increased public scrutiny and political awareness. More demands and legislation are expected over the coming years, influencing the development and operation of the industry.

…and how energy efficiency measures can help

Addressing the data centres challenge will require a systemic approach, including lowering energy consumption, boosting efficiency, heat reuse and grid balancing, backing up energy supply, and solving security issues, according to Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers.

Waste heat, according to Danfoss, is the world’s largest untapped source of energy and has great potential for data centres. Excess heat in the EU alone amounts to 2,860 TWh per year, corresponding almost to the bloc’s total energy demand for heat and hot water in residential and service sector buildings.

Estimates from 2020 counted 1,269 data centres across the EU and UK, generating around 95 TWh of accessible excess heat per year. The waste heat from the data centres in Frankfurt could, by the year 2030, cover the German city’s entire heat demand for private households and office buildings.

Clausen added: “Danfoss is a leader in energy efficiency, and these solutions help support Google’s 2030 goal of running our data centers on carbon-free energy 24/7. We’re happy to deliver AI innovation through Google Cloud, enabling businesses like Danfoss to operate in new and smarter ways.”