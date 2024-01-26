Your morning cup of coffee, fresh from Pluri’s bioreactor

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Many of us are in the habit of beginning our day with a hot cup of coffee, blissfully ignoring the impact it has on our planets. But what if that same cup of coffee could be made in a lab?

Pluri’s cell-based coffee is produced in its proprietary bioreactor, using a fraction of the resources that would otherwise be consumed.

Around 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day, but supply chains are threatened by rising temperatures and turbulent weather conditions.

Biotechnology has burst onto the scene as a potential solution.

Every day, around 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed across the globe, giving many of us a much-needed kickstart to our day, a chance to catch up with our loved ones or a welcome revival from an afternoon slump. We often take this habit for granted but, in today’s increasingly inhospitable world, we will need to find more sustainable ways to satisfy our addiction without risking the health of the planet.

With the latest addition to its product range, Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) believes it may have the answer.

Sustainable solutions from a single cell sample

Headquartered in the Israeli city of Haifa, Pluri is leading a biotech revolution with its patented cell expansion technology.

Essentially, the company’s proprietary bioreactor provides a three-dimensional micro-environment that can be tailored to support the reproduction of different cells. From just one tiny sample, billions of individual cells can be created and aggregated into products that offer the exact same qualities as those produced by conventional methods.

Pluri has already proven its concept across a wide range of applications. Its foodtech division offers cultivated meat, seafood and plant-based products, while its healthcare arm is taking strides in regenerative medicine. Recognising its technology’s potential to solve problems beyond its imagination, the company also provides contractual development work to innovative clients that are working to transform their vision into a commercial reality.

Now, Pluri has launched a new vertical, bringing cell-based coffee to market as a sustainable alternative to the intensive agricultural practices currently used on land that is increasingly vulnerable to the worsening impacts of climate change.

“We believe deeply in the power of cell technology to make farming and food cultivation more productive and sustainable,” says Yaky Yanay, Pluri’s president and chief executive. “We see great interest in the development of additional cell-based products under the PluriAgtech vertical from potential partners. We are excited about the opportunities presented by cell-based coffee.”

The self-destruction of coffee supply chains

As the most consumed beverage with the exception of water, coffee is second only to petroleum as the world’s largest internationally traded commodity. The market continues to expand at an average annual growth rate of 1.9%, and around 75% of its production is internationally exported from its country of origin.

Rising demand is forcing coffee plantations to expand into new areas, driving land-use conversion and deforestation. With each acre sacrificed to intensive agriculture, carbon is released into the atmosphere and critical ecosystems tip out of balance. Wild animals lose their natural habitat, and the services provided by a healthy environment quickly begin to decline.

The evidence could not be clearer. Our love of coffee is contributing to the planet’s destruction. Some may see this as a price they are willing to pay, but it would be foolish to believe we have such an option. The more we indulge in our exploitation of the natural world, the more exposed we become to its response.

Already, global supply chains are under threat. Coffee grows best at certain temperatures, with optimal levels of light and humidity. In countries where these conditions were once considered the norm, coffee production has blossomed into the dominant economic activity. As climate change continues to worsen, with rising temperatures and turbulent weather conditions, the area of land deemed suitable for coffee production is expected to shrink by more than 50% before 2050.

For most individuals, this would be a mild misfortune at worst. Consumers would have to reduce their coffee habit or accept a higher price on the shelves.

But for the 125 million people that depend on coffee for their household livelihood, the situation could not be more dire. Smallholder farmers would be plunged into poverty, exacerbating a number of additional problems ranging from malnutrition and lack of healthcare to gender inequality and exploitative labour.

A new era of biotechnology

Somewhere in between the vulnerable communities that produce most of the world’s coffee and the detached consumers lapping it up are the businesses involved in its transportation, processing and distribution. These enterprises face their own set of challenges, ranging from supply chain disruption and price fluctuation to compliance with new regulations.

As companies recognise the need to invest in more sustainable options, the market for biological solutions is rapidly gaining traction. Indeed, projections suggest that advances in bio-based materials, chemicals, and energy could amount to $200 billion to $300 billion in global market growth within the next decade or two.

With the launch of its latest vertical, Pluri is positioning itself to ride the wave. As the opportunity continues to shine, we can expect to see further innovation in the space as we enter a new era of biotechnology.

SGV TAKE

The challenges facing the agricultural industry will not be resolved by a single product line, nor by a solitary advance in technology. That said, developments in biotechnology have the potential to support a broader shift in today’s markets, supplementing the systemic transformation required.