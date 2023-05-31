Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. This week’s episode is hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro and Heather Dinwoodie, with special guest, Energy Voice journalist, Andrew Dykes.

In this week’s episode, we look at how change can come from different sources: protesters and activist investors are influencing oil and gas companies’ AGMs; the UK Government was urged to drive the demand for low-carbon materials; and climate litigation lawsuits are used as a strategic tool.

TotalEnergies’ activist investors gain significant support

TotalEnergies’ AGM saw another showdown between the supermajor and activist investors over its climate strategy. The company held two climate-related votes: the first, tabled by the company, asked shareholders to approve its sustainability and climate progress report and its associated climate strategy. The second, tabled by 18 investors, was intended to press the company to adopt targets for its indirect Scope 3 emissions.

The group’s plan was approved with 88.76% of votes while the activist investors garnered 30.44% of votes, up from a 17% vote share result when they last proposed a similar resolution in 2020. Although the proposal will not go ahead, momentum is growing and cannot be ignored.

Stimulating demand for low-carbon materials

The Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) has published a policy briefing on the use of low-carbon materials in foundation industries such as metals, ceramics, glass, and cement – which happen to be the country’s largest polluters.

The researchers found a catch 22 between supply and demand: companies are not receiving the demand that would ensure the viability of producing low-carbon materials, but their downstream customers were unwilling to invest until supplies could be guaranteed. They called on the UK Government to introduce policies for demand stimulation and design of new measures to support innovation, alongside increased support for the scale-up of nascent solutions and strengthened collaboration with international markets.

Quantifying the financial damage of climate litigation

Climate litigation has been rising exponentially in recent years: only 800 cases were recorded between 1986 and 2014, but this number grew to 1,200 between 2015 and 2022. Lawsuits are being used as strategic tools to hold companies and governments accountable for their commitments or to enforce change.

An analysis of 108 climate lawsuits over the past two decades by the London School of Economics found that listed firms in polluting sectors saw an average share price fall of 0.57% after the case was filed and by 1.50% following unfavourable judgements. This shows that the tangible risks of climate litigation are real and must be considered by all stakeholders.

This episode is available to listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.