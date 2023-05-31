Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Podcast

TotalEnergies AGM, Demand Stimulation and Climate Litigation

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. This week's episode is hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro and Heather Dinwoodie, with special guest, Energy Voice journalist, Andrew Dykes.
By Giulia Bottaro
31 May 2023, 08:40 Updated: 31 May 2023, 11:11
Sustainable Growth Out Loud Podcast Logo

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. This week’s episode is hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro and Heather Dinwoodie, with special guest, Energy Voice journalist, Andrew Dykes.

In this week’s episode, we look at how change can come from different sources: protesters and activist investors are influencing oil and gas companies’ AGMs; the UK Government was urged to drive the demand for low-carbon materials; and climate litigation lawsuits are used as a strategic tool.

TotalEnergies’ activist investors gain significant support

TotalEnergies’ AGM saw another showdown between the supermajor and activist investors over its climate strategy. The company held two climate-related votes: the first, tabled by the company, asked shareholders to approve its sustainability and climate progress report and its associated climate strategy. The second, tabled by 18 investors, was intended to press the company to adopt targets for its indirect Scope 3 emissions.

The group’s plan was approved with 88.76% of votes while the activist investors garnered 30.44% of votes, up from a 17% vote share result when they last proposed a similar resolution in 2020. Although the proposal will not go ahead, momentum is growing and cannot be ignored.

Stimulating demand for low-carbon materials

The Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) has published a policy briefing on the use of low-carbon materials in foundation industries such as metals, ceramics, glass, and cement – which happen to be the country’s largest polluters.

The researchers found a catch 22 between supply and demand: companies are not receiving the demand that would ensure the viability of producing low-carbon materials, but their downstream customers were unwilling to invest until supplies could be guaranteed. They called on the UK Government to introduce policies for demand stimulation and design of new measures to support innovation, alongside increased support for the scale-up of nascent solutions and strengthened collaboration with international markets.

Quantifying the financial damage of climate litigation

Climate litigation has been rising exponentially in recent years: only 800 cases were recorded between 1986 and 2014, but this number grew to 1,200 between 2015 and 2022. Lawsuits are being used as strategic tools to hold companies and governments accountable for their commitments or to enforce change.

An analysis of 108 climate lawsuits over the past two decades by the London School of Economics found that listed firms in polluting sectors saw an average share price fall of 0.57% after the case was filed and by 1.50% following unfavourable judgements. This shows that the tangible risks of climate litigation are real and must be considered by all stakeholders.

This episode is available to listen now on SpotifyApple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts