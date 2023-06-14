Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biodiversity Plans, Materiality and Anti-ESG Funds

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro, Felicia Jackson and Heather Dinwoodie.
By Giulia Bottaro
14 June 2023, 08:40 Updated: 14 June 2023, 09:53
In this week's episode, we discuss why many companies are not taking action on biodiversity, the issue of materiality for regulators and courts, and the emergence of anti-ESG funds in the US.

In this week’s episode, we discuss why many companies are not taking action on biodiversity, the issue of materiality for regulators and courts, and the emergence of anti-ESG funds in the US.

Only 6% of corporate sustainability is focused on biodiversity

A study of the sustainability initiatives of over 6,000 companies launched over the past two decades found that only 6% were specifically intended to support the UN’s goals for biodiversity. Researchers at the Leonardo Centre on Business for Society found a strong focus on carbon and, in the minority of initiatives covering nature, life below water was largely neglected in favour of life of land.

The lack of standardised reporting on nature was cited as the main reason for this gap – but with frameworks coming from the Science Based Targets Network and the Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosure, companies will soon have more tools available to set up credible nature strategies.

The issue of materiality

Regulators, the press and corporate stakeholders are trying to address the disconnect between statements and actions. The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority is acting on its commitment to addressing greenwash, as it upheld complaints about ads from Shell (LSE: SHEL), Repsol (BME:REP) and Petronas (KLSE:PETGAS) for misleading the public.

This signals a shift in focus on communications and the materiality of a company’s impact, and whether it’s being disingenuous. But it’s quite another thing when it comes to being found liable in court.

The continuing discussion of the reputational risk of poor state or corporate behaviour is one thing. It’s quite another when it starts becoming part of litigation: this week, a group of young people took the state of Montana to court in the first-ever constitutional climate trial in the US.

Anti-ESG funds fail to attract investors in the US

The ESG debate in the US has seen the emergence of new funds looking to attract like-minded investors. Morningstar analysed 26 funds that could be considered anti-ESG, either by marketing themselves as such or investing against ESG principles.

Although the backlash against sustainable investing continues to attract supporters, flows into these funds peaked during the third quarter of 2022, suggesting a limited appetite for these high-risk products. While pouring money into portfolios that are almost guaranteed to make losses in the long term seems absurd, it speaks to the political ideologies of conservative investors.

Episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

