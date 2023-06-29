Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Innovation and Regulation, Rise in Divestment and Merging Standards

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Felicia Jackson and Heather Dinwoodie.
By Felicia Jackson
29 June 2023, 07:45 Updated: 29 June 2023, 12:48
The SG Voice team chat about the importance of understanding trade-offs in driving innovation, just why the Church of England is out of fossil fuels and growing clarity in the voluntary carbon markets.

The innovation and challenges of cultivated meat

First up, the team discuss the US approval of Good Meat’s cultivated chicken, and the challenges that the cultivated meat industry faces in terms of supportive policy frameworks and finding a clear path to market. The opportunities if we get it right though are enormous –  in the UK alone, the industry grew by around 400% to be worth £61 million in 2022. Similar growth was seen across Europe, while estimates suggest that the global market could reach up to $25 billion by 2030.

Divesting or change from within?

The Church of England has announced its divesting from fossil fuels. With the oil majors appearing to turn their backs on renewables, the team discusses the ethical issues around divestment versus engagement and how to find a way to balance the short term demands of the market against the long term needs of the planet and the people that live on it – and on which the market itself relies.

Helping carbon markets thrive

Finally, the team talk about the joint commitment made by integrity-focused groups on both the buy and sell side of the markets. Removing the confusion from the market will only help it thrive, and that clarity and shared language are vital parts of changing the trajectory of this market, and the economy overall.

This episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

