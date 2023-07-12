Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate Finance Rumours, Setting Priorities and Creating Sustainable Narratives

In this week’s episode, join Heather and Felicia as they discuss the implications of the UK’s rumoured retreat from its climate finance commitments, the importance of adopting a long-term strategic approach in addressing climate change and the role of communication and connection in achieving sustainability goals.
By Heather Dinwoodie
12 July 2023, 08:50
Contradicting rumours send multiple messages

In 2019, the UK Government laid out its plan to provide £11.6 billion in international climate finance by 2026. With the failure of developed nations to provide promised finance to developing nations a major stumbling block in climate negotiations, and critics observing that the UK is rapidly falling behind, recent rumours suggested a plan to cut international climate funding.

Although an official statement has said that this is far from the case, the rumoured decision raises several questions regarding the UK’s integrity. On the back of a scathing report from its own regulatory body the Climate Change Committee and refocus on new coal, oil and gas, one has to ask whether climate action slipped down its list of priorities.

As things stand, there’s nothing to see. Still, we find ourselves questioning the source and rationale of these rumours. Is the UK Government simply testing the waters to see how the public responds?

Long-term solutions vs short-term priorities

This question brings us into a discussion of how long-term solutions may be pitted against short-term priorities. Governments function in election cycles, leading them to focus on whatever the public demands at a certain time, whether or not it will be best for the economy, or society, in the long run.

The current energy crisis serves as the perfect example of how this plays out. Fossil fuels are being championed as an immediate provider of energy security, despite their incompatibility with climate goals. The chief executive of Shell (LSE:SHEL) made a comment the apparent danger and irresponsibility of cutting back on oil extraction – while the science suggests that the exploitation of new fossil fuels is a very real threat to current and future generations.

Communication and connection in achieving sustainable change

Ultimately, a focus on long-term solutions can only be achieved by transforming the narratives that framework our understanding of the world – what should happen, what’s possible and how to achieve it. The team discuss how this is explored by a new guidebook on how the fashion industry’s communicators can promote the shift to more sustainable lifestyles by creating new aspirations and empowering consumers to adopt a more conscious and active approach.

While such guidance will encourage the creation of alternative narratives, it must be founded on direct action. Industries must recognise their interconnections and develop appropriate means of sharing information and building a body of evidence for successful solutions. Concluding this week’s episode of SG Out Loud, Heather and Felicia discuss the need for a fundamental shift in industrial communications, as well as the challenges and opportunities it could bring.

This episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

