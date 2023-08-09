Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensions Risk, Cultivated Meat and Procurement Power

In this week’s episode of Sustainable Growth Out Loud, we discuss the risks of not reflecting the real world into economic models, the first-ever applications for regulatory approval of cultivated meat in Europe, and the power of public procurement in driving industry shifts.
By Giulia Bottaro
9 August 2023, 10:45
Pensions at risk as economists ignore climate science

A report from the financial think tank Carbon Tracker and Professor Steve Keen warns of the dangers arising from the inability to factor climate risks into investment decisions. The current integrated assessment models, which are used as the basis for much scenario modelling by pension funds, are excluding the latest climate science, ignoring the potential impact of climate tipping points or even basic data on precipitation.

This means that pension funds are advised by consultants that, in turn, rely on flawed research – trustees could be liable for not requiring sensitivity analysis and a deeper understanding of the risks, with some experts saying that climate risk could be a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

Cultivated meat producer Aleph Farms doubles down on Europe 

In more positive news, Israeli startup Aleph Farms became the first-ever company to apply for regulatory approval for its cultivated meat in Europe after starting the process in Switzerland. Days later, it did the same in the UK.

If successful, this is likely to pave the way for other companies to receive the green light for their own products. Lab-grown meat is currently approved in Singapore and the US, but the market could expand significantly as more consumers develop an appetite for it.

US proposes ruling on sustainable public procurement

The Biden-Harris Administration has proposed a new rule for the Federal procurement of sustainable products and services. At present, the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommendations cover 34 different purchasing categories and 40 labelling standards. If the proposal goes ahead, they will now be reassessed and potentially expanded to provide guidance on additional purchasing categories such as healthcare, uniforms and professional services. 

Considering that the US Government spent $6.27 trillion on various goods, programmes, and services in the financial year ending in October 2022, this initiative will have huge implications across the supply chains of several industries.

This episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

