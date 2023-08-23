Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Podcast

SBTi’s Popularity, Corporate Biodiversity Action and Biodiversity Credits

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro and Felicia Jackson.
By Giulia Bottaro
23 August 2023, 09:30 Updated: 23 August 2023, 10:05
Sustainable Growth Out Loud Podcast Logo

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro and Felicia Jackson.

In this week’s episode, we discuss the many changes that are taking place in the corporate world and why individual companies shouldn’t be expected to bear the brunt of biodiversity action.

SBTi sees record surge in companies setting targets

In 2022, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated the targets of 1,097 organisations, an 87% increase from the previous year and a huge step ahead – compared to the 1,082 achieved between 2015 and 2021. This exponential growth in companies adopting SBTi targets suggests that the corporate landscape is shifting fast and there is a willingness for action.

It is important to remember, however, that the SBTi is skewed in favour of larger corporations: an absolute emissions reduction model can be harmful or discouraging for smaller companies or green technologies that need to scale up to enable the sustainable transition. These concerns have led to calls for a more nuanced approach to ensure no one is left behind.

What drives companies to take action on biodiversity?

A new study by Imperial College London has found that companies tend to implement initiatives that improve biodiversity not as a primary goal, with any positive results emerging as co-benefits. For example, a water utility company or a food producer will take action to ensure security of supply, which also happen to protect or enhance the local nature.

The researchers concluded that policymakers should fill this gap by strengthening existing environmental licensing regulation and by making nature-related disclosures mandatory. After all, we shouldn’t expect individual entities to take action because it’s the right thing to do – we need to create a system where good behaviour is the norm.

Scottish Government backs the development of biodiversity credits

The Scottish Government is exploring the opportunity to create marketable biodiversity credits. It has signed a pre-commercial agreement worth more that £500,000 with CreditNature, which has developed a platform for investing in the protection and restoration of nature through the purchase of biodiversity credits.

Bearing in mind the difference between credits and offsets, selling credits can be a helpful tool to raise funds for biodiversity projects, but it’s ‘a nice to have’: governments need to have a credible nature strategy in place to ensure that ecosystems are protected.

This episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts