In this week’s episode, we discuss an effective technology for sustainable cooling, Verra’s updated standard and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard’s wavering support for ESG proposals.

District cooling: how to prepare for next year’s inevitable heatwaves

In an interview with Andrea Voigt, head of global public affairs, industry affairs & communication at Danfoss Climate Solutions, Giulia explored the opportunities of district cooling and what governments and companies need to do to scale up sustainable technologies. As countries around the world face rising temperatures, we need to set up strategies to ensure that we are not exacerbating the problem by resorting to emissions-intensive air conditioning.

District cooling, where central cooling plants produce chilled water and supply it to buildings through an insulated underground piping network, is an most efficient way to decarbonise buildings. Investing in this technology requires that policymakers and governments prioritise low-carbon solutions, which can be done through a series of measures, such as setting industry standards and providing incentives.

Verra launches latest version of its Verified Carbon Standard

Verra has updated the standards and documentation associated with its Verified Carbon Standard, the programme responsible for the issuance of impactful carbon credits. The latest revisions are expected to increase the standard’s usability, strengthen its integrity and improve its alignment with major global initiatives.

While this is not the first time the standard is being updated, it comes amid intense criticism of Verra’s methodology and project integrity. As it’s undeniable that the carbon markets play an important part in the sustainable transition, we need to continue scrutinising its actors to ensure continued improvement.

BlackRock, Vanguard ESG voting stance has little effect on corporate action

The two asset managers voted against more environmental and social proposals in the 2023 season compared to previous years. In the US, BlackRock supported 7% of proposals on social and environmental issues in the year to June 2023, down from 22% in 2022 and 47% in 2021, while Vanguard only supported 2% of such proposals, compared to 12% in 2022 and 20% in 2021.

According to Andrew Behar, chief executive of the non-profit advocacy group As You Sow, this is “not the end of the world” because these votes in the US are non-binding, unlike in other jurisdictions, meaning companies can take them as suggestions rather than orders. Indeed, companies are acting on sustainability more than ever, as they recognise the risks and opportunities associated with it – rather than subscribing to the anti-ESG rhetoric.

