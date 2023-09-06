Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Heatwave, Verra’s Updated Standard and Anti-ESG Votes

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro, Felicia Jackson and Heather Dinwoodie.
By Giulia Bottaro
6 September 2023, 08:45 Updated: 6 September 2023, 09:21
Sustainable Growth Out Loud Podcast Logo

In this week’s episode, we discuss an effective technology for sustainable cooling, Verra’s updated standard and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard’s wavering support for ESG proposals.

District cooling: how to prepare for next year’s inevitable heatwaves

In an interview with Andrea Voigt, head of global public affairs, industry affairs & communication at Danfoss Climate Solutions, Giulia explored the opportunities of district cooling and what governments and companies need to do to scale up sustainable technologies. As countries around the world face rising temperatures, we need to set up strategies to ensure that we are not exacerbating the problem by resorting to emissions-intensive air conditioning.

District cooling, where central cooling plants produce chilled water and supply it to buildings through an insulated underground piping network, is an most efficient way to decarbonise buildings. Investing in this technology requires that policymakers and governments prioritise low-carbon solutions, which can be done through a series of measures, such as setting industry standards and providing incentives.

Verra launches latest version of its Verified Carbon Standard

Verra has updated the standards and documentation associated with its Verified Carbon Standard, the programme responsible for the issuance of impactful carbon credits. The latest revisions are expected to increase the standard’s usability, strengthen its integrity and improve its alignment with major global initiatives. 

While this is not the first time the standard is being updated, it comes amid intense criticism of Verra’s methodology and project integrity. As it’s undeniable that the carbon markets play an important part in the sustainable transition, we need to continue scrutinising its actors to ensure continued improvement.

BlackRock, Vanguard ESG voting stance has little effect on corporate action

The two asset managers voted against more environmental and social proposals in the 2023 season compared to previous years. In the US, BlackRock supported 7% of proposals on social and environmental issues in the year to June 2023, down from 22% in 2022 and 47% in 2021, while Vanguard only supported 2% of such proposals, compared to 12% in 2022 and 20% in 2021. 

According to Andrew Behar, chief executive of the non-profit advocacy group As You Sow, this is “not the end of the world” because these votes in the US are non-binding, unlike in other jurisdictions, meaning companies can take them as suggestions rather than orders. Indeed, companies are acting on sustainability more than ever, as they recognise the risks and opportunities associated with it – rather than subscribing to the anti-ESG rhetoric.

This episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

