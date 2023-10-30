ESG Legalities: Lawyers perspective on ethics in practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. 'Menu' icon A 'hamburger' menu icon. 'Close' icon An 'x' icon, denoting a closing action. 'Previous Arrow' icon A left-facing navigation arrow icon. 'Next Arrow' icon A right-facing navigation arrow icon. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Podcast

ESG Legalities: Lawyers perspective on ethics in practice

By Heather Dinwoodie
30 October 2023, 07:45

ESG Legalities is brought to you by Sustainable Growth Voice, in paid partnership with Burness Paull LLP. In this special one-off podcast episode, host Heather Dinwoodie is joined by Steven Steward, head of Burness Paull’s ESG division, and Lynne Gray, head of Health, Safety and Corporate Crime.

Listen here

An elusive vision of sustainable growth

Diving straight in, Steven and Lynne attempt to define the true meaning of sustainable growth. Recognising the complexity and nuance of language that is so often tossed around with carefree abandon, the two agree that growth is only sustainable if an interconnected web of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are taken into account.

Lynne returns to the original definition of sustainability itself, pointing out that ESG strategies must deliver consistent results long into the future. Just as no company can survive without turning a profit, nor can it repeatedly exploit a finite resource or continuously hire from an expanding pool of disgruntled ex-employees.

Burness Paull strives to understand the needs and motivations of corporate clients, rather than instructing them on what they must do. Steven describes how meeting with clients for an open discussion is key to understanding the core drivers of ESG. For example, he notes that mandatory obligations may not be as much of a factor as employee engagement.

Lynne adds that ESG’s cross-cutting pillars provide the foundations for sustainable growth. While many executives are naturally concerned by legal compliance, they are equally driven to maintain stakeholder relations, treat people well and manage their resources in a careful and responsible manner.

Lawyers as friends, rather than foe

Steven explains that Burness Paull’s work spans a wide range of topics, brought together under its ESG services. Often, clients may walk in the door with one key priority held front and centre, only to realise that multiple aspects must be considered in unison. Burness Paull’s holistic approach, often conducted in partnership with ESG consultancy Thrive, enables these customers to assess the whole of their business and identify opportunities for legal support.

In recent months, Lynne has found that C-suite executives are approaching lawyers proactively, rather than having suggestions taken to them. Recognising that they need some form of ESG strategy, they come to Burness Paull to scan the horizon not only for forthcoming restrictions but also for sustainable growth opportunities.

“It shouldn’t be something that’s taken as a scary, large mountain to climb,” Steven comments, pointing out that plenty of individuals find themselves being handed ESG as a surplus requirement that had never been part of their original role. This can often be both confusing and overwhelming, but by seeking the expertise of legal professionals, they may find that their company has already been adopting ESG practices into their work. Though the name may be different, most corporations could not have come as far as they have without some degree of care, respect and morality.

Once identified, these practices can be incorporated into an ambitious ESG strategy. Companies can spot the areas in which they are lagging, brainstorming ideas for how they can address any exposure to risk while communicating their existing good work in a transparent and meaningful way.

What does success truly look like in practice?

Of course, it’s all very well to discuss the opportunities of ESG, but what does success truly look like in practice?

Lynne explains that a robust governance strategy is utterly critical, backed by a transparent and consistent approach to reporting. If a company is unable to measure its impact and demonstrate progress being made, then its entire approach will rapidly fall apart.

Some areas of ESG are perhaps more challenging than others, as Steven highlights through the example of mandatory climate-related reporting. Compliance cannot be achieved without accurate data collection, often relying on external suppliers and partners. According to Steven, successful ESG strategies are typically delivered by those that have focused their efforts on ensuring that they have the right information.

As new regulations are introduced, gradually applying to more and more companies, this accurate reporting becomes particularly critical. Smaller firms may find that their customers are demanding more information, whether or not they are legally required to disclose it themselves. The same may be the case for those whose business is spread across multiple jurisdictions, as legislation comes into force for one part of the company before it impacts the rest.

The further ahead a corporation can stay, the more likely they are to succeed. Legal experts can provide some insight into what rules are coming in where, enabling their clients to allocate their resources effectively and gain advantage of new opportunities while limiting their exposure to risk. Particularly for early-stage ventures, such a head start can make all the difference.

Ultimately, this dynamic preparedness is integral to the delivery of a successful ESG strategy. The legal perspective can help companies to roll with the punches, staying up to date on the changing landscape around them and adopting effective measures that comply with new regulations while benefiting their business at large.

ESG Legalities is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts