SG Voice on COP28: What to expect from the Dubai summit

This special series brings you the latest on COP28, the process and outcomes. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro, Felicia Jackson and Heather Dinwoodie.

In the first episode, the team explores the most hotly anticipated discussions at COP28.

Countries will have to find agreement on major points of contention, such as phasing out fossil fuels, eliminating methane emissions and delivering climate finance. The discussions are expected to be fraught but, with rampant climate change already affecting communities worldwide, immediate action is needed.

Listen here:

This episode is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.