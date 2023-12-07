SG Voice on COP28: The first week draws to a close

Episode 2

This special podcast series brings you the latest on COP28, the process and outcomes. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro, Felicia Jackson and Heather Dinwoodie.

In the second episode in a series on COP28, the process and outcomes, the team explores how the first week of negotiations has unfolded.

The Loss and Damage Fund was operationalised on the first day and many countries have made commitments on renewable capacity and energy efficiency, but key developments such as the global stocktake are yet to be finalised.

This episode is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.