SG Voice on COP28: The summit is over – what now?

Episode 3

This special podcast series brings you the latest on COP28, the process and outcomes. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro, Felicia Jackson and Heather Dinwoodie.

In the final episode in a series on COP28, the process and outcomes, the team discusses the main takeaways from the summit.

All the United Nations members have finally agreed on transitioning away from fossil fuels which, even though the wording allows for loopholes, signals the end of an era for oil, gas and coal. Another positive is further recognition of the importance of protecting nature and its interconnectedness with climate, though the collapse of talks on the carbon markets has created disappointment.

This episode is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.